Ruby Soho's (fka Ruby Riott) AEW All Out opponent revealed

As fans are all hyped for the AEW All In event this Sunday, the next PPV a week later, i.e. All Out is already stacking up, and Ruby Soho may have got her match for the show.

Ruby Soho's current AEW run could be described as decent, at best, since her debut. She has been in some notable feuds, while also entering the women's title picture a few times. However, she failed to capture the title each time. Right now, Soho is a vital member of the "Outcasts" faction, alongside Saraya (fka Paige) and Toni Storm.

Seeing Ruby has constantly slipped down the top card in the past few years, there was no surprise that she had no match planned for All In this Sunday. In the meantime, she has been involved in a program with the TBS champion, Kris Statlander. This past week on Dynamite, Kris sent a message to Soho.

On the latest episode of Collision, Soho put on a challenge for Statlander for the TBS title for the next PPV after the Wembley Show, "All Out" in Chicago.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the match is expected to be made official by next week. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what is in store for two incredibly talented women.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?