"An unapologetic version of myself" - Ruby Soho talks about her most surprising change in AEW so far 

Jumping ship from WWE to AEW has bought a massive change in Ruby Soho, according to her recent comments.

Soho was originally known as Ruby Riott in WWE Smackdown. It was only in late 2021 that she made her entry into Tony Khan's promotion. In her debut match on September 5, she entered the surprise Joker entrant in the Women's Casino Battle Royale match at the All Out pay-per-view. This led to her defeating Thunder Rosa and winning a shot at the Women's World title, which was held by Britt Baker at the time.

In a recent interview with PWInsider, Ruby Soho spoke about the most surprising aspect of her run in the new environment so far.

“The most surprising is how quickly my confidence has been in this place. I knew that there was going to be a level of creative freedom here. I knew that I was going to be able to come in as an unapologetic version of myself. But I did not realize how this would affect me personally as far as my confidence within you know, my career as a professional wrestler. It has really helped me in more ways than I can imagine." (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

Drain Or Nothing #TeamHangman @DrainBamager Ruby Soho on the vibe in AEW: "I don't go out there and give it all for fear of being replaced. I think, if you go out there and give it our all because we know we are valued by our company. We're valued by our boss. He cares about us personally and professionally." Ruby Soho on the vibe in AEW: "I don't go out there and give it all for fear of being replaced. I think, if you go out there and give it our all because we know we are valued by our company. We're valued by our boss. He cares about us personally and professionally." https://t.co/EpOJQr4euj

Ruby Soho seems to be having quite a good time in AEW so far. Only time will tell how her run in the company progresses in the future.

Ruby Soho has been dominant in the AEW Owen Hart Tournament

Showcasing incredible wrestling prowess and resilience, Ruby Soho has made it to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup.

In the qualifying match of the brackets, Ruby went toe-to-toe with Riho. A grueling match ensued, with both stars fighting tooth and nail for the win. In the end, Soho was able to take down the Japanese wrestler to advance.

Daisy Grant 🏳️‍🌈 @WomenofAEW Ruby Soho has already brought so much to AEW women’s division. I’m so glad she’s All Elite Ruby Soho has already brought so much to AEW women’s division. I’m so glad she’s All Elite ❤️ https://t.co/0WmIr073vk

Ruby Soho's next opponent will be Kris Statlander. For now, AEW fans will have to stay tuned to see whether she will be able to get past Kris to enter the finals.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Prem Deshpande