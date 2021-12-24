"She's truly incredible" – Ruby Soho wants to face CM Punk's former stablemate in AEW

In an interview with journalist Jim Varsallone, Ruby Soho said she wants to wrestle Serena Deeb in AEW.

In 2010, Serena Deeb appeared on WWE programming as a part of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society alongside Luke Gallows. Deeb signed with AEW in September 2020. Recently, She attacked Hikaru Shida on Dynamite after losing to her in the AEW TBS Women's Championship Tournament.

Soho, being a fan favorite, would make for a good opponent for Deeb. Ruby Soho noted that Deeb is a hero to her and a wrestler she idolizes:

"I've never been so excited about wrestling anybody as I have all the women on the [AEW] roster for all different reasons. If I had to choose one, it’s one that I've had my eye on for quite some time and that’s Serena Deeb. Serena has kind of been a hero of mine, you know, and an inspiration throughout my career, and I’ve kind of been one step behind her...kind of been nipping at her heel for the last ten years or so. I'd be honored to be able to step into the ring with her. She’s just truly incredible." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Ruby Soho has a long way to go if she wants to face wrestlers like Serena Deeb

While the TBS Championship tournament has allowed the women's roster to shine, Ruby Soho has only been with AEW for three months. Soho has been enjoying a push since her AEW debut and might blossom into an even better wrestler.

Ruby Soho's booking in WWE was horrible. Her NXT run was far more impressive. Soho has potential, and winning the TBS Championship could bring her recognition.

Regardless of her short time in AEW, Ruby Soho has a large fan following even if she doesn't win the championship. AEW could use that following to keep booking Soho as a rebel and give her the experience she needs to face Serena Deeb.

