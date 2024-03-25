Ruby Soho weighs in on Damage CTRL breaking up with Bayley

Ruby Soho has given her thoughts on why Bayley was dumped by Damage CTRL in WWE. Bayley was betrayed by the faction after winning the women’s Royal Rumble.

She will now take on Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 40 in what promises to be an emotionally charged affair. Soho, who has had her own share of troubles with Saraya, has shed light on why Damage CTRL potentially did what they did.

In an interview with Baker Banter, Ruby Soho said that while Damage CTRL was a great group, teams like that don't last forever.

“I thought it was a great group. But honestly, I am living proof that a lot of those groups, and a lot of those factions, don’t last forever. It happens, unfortunately,” she said. (H/T Ringside News)

Given that there are other members in the group, like Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane, Bayley should be careful in dealing with them if she is to win the title at WrestleMania 40.

Ruby Soho reveals how much she adores Bayley

Ruby Soho has made it clear just how much she likes and adores Bayley and how it was great to learn from her. She said all these wonderful things in the same interview with Baker Banter.

Soho also called Bayley her friend and said that she was the best.

“I adore Bayley. Bayley is just an amazing person, and how absolutely brilliant she is when it comes to professional wrestling and the way she sees it is really honestly something I am so fortunate to have gotten to learn from. To be able to call her my friend, I am very, very fortunate for that. She’s the best,” Soho said.

While the two stars work for opposing companies, it is great to see the kind of mutual respect they have for each other.