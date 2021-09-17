Ruby Soho reveals if signing with AEW was a difficult decision

Ruby Soho was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho. The newest star of AEW's women's division was asked about signing with the promotion and if it was a difficult decision.

Ruby Soho made her debut at the All Out pay-per-view as part of the women's Casino Battle Royal. Soho came out at #21 as the joker, and won the match and a shot at the AEW Women's Championship.

Speaking about signing with AEW, Ruby Soho said that it was more of a case of whether there was an opening for her on the roster. She added that as soon as she was offered the opportunity to sign with All Elite Wrestling, it was an "immediate yes" from her part:

It wasn't a difficult decision, by any means, it wasn't even necessarily like 'will I decide to go to AEW' but it was like can I get into AEW.

I didn't expect to just be here because this place was so amazing and I was just really hoping that I could get here. I was really hoping I could be a part of the team and be able to create these amazing things and tell these amazing stories and honestly, I've just always said I'm just in the right place at the right time. I'm just grateful that I was able to do this and it wasn't a difficult decision, when I was offered the opportunity, it was an immediate yes.

Ruby Soho is set to challenge for the AEW Women's Championship

All Elite Wrestling are set to do their biggest gate at the Grand Slam show on September 22nd. Ruby Soho's title match has been announced for the show.. Both Soho and Dr. Britt Baker will be on Rampage where they get a chance to speak ahead of their upcoming title match.

