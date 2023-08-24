Rumor killer on 38-year-old star walking out of AEW - Reports

Over the past week, rumors about a 38-year-old star walking out of AEW during Dynamite have been circulating in the pro wrestling world. The star in question is Keith Lee.

After checking the veracity of the rumors, it has been reported by Fightful Select that Keith Lee did not walk out of the Jacksonville-based promotion, and the claims are false. The report stated that Lee was present backstage last week during Dynamite and Rampage tapings but left early due to miscommunication between him and the company.

Apparently, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion was told that he was not scheduled to perform on Dynamite, so he left the building early. However, Keith Lee had a match planned for Rampage tapings, but the same was not relayed to him properly, and the communication gap led to the incident. Due to his absence from Rampage, the match card had to be changed.

The report also noted that wrestlers leaving early when no performance is scheduled is a common occurrence and nothing to be alarmed about, but the incident got exaggerated on social media.

Fightful Select confirmed from its sources that there was no heat between the Jacksonville-based promotion and The Limitless.

AEW will be holding this week's Dynamite live and tapings of Collision together, and as per the report, Keith Lee will be present there.

