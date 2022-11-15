"Run around in a garden-hose to get wet" - Wrestling veteran laughs off popular AEW star's comparison with WWE legend Rey Mysterio

WWE legend Rey Mysterio was recently compared to AEW star Darby Allin, much to the disapproval of Jim Cornette.

While Mysterio has carved an ever-lasting legacy for himself, Darby Allin is quite young in the pro-wrestling business. The 29-year-old joined AEW in 2019 and immediately established himself as one to watch out for. He held the TNT Champion once but was ultimately dethroned by Miro.

Allin's size has always been a hot topic for wrestling experts. His wiry frame allows him to utilize his body as a missile, as he recklessly executes tope suicidas on a regular basis. As expected, he has been compared to WWE legend Rey Mysterio in terms of physique.

However, Jim Cornette believes the two stars barely share any similarities. While Mysterio was successfully pushed in WWE, the veteran discussed on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast that Darby would not benefit from the same approach.

"You look at a publicity picture of Rey Mysterio physically, body-wise from his days in say the late 90s in WCW and early 2000s in WWF. And then you look at Darby Allin's physique today. Rey was shorter than Darby and jacked to the gills. Darby is a little taller than Rey, and has to run around in a garden-hose to get wet. He is so thin..." (02:49:09 - 01:49:29)

Darby Allin is scheduled for a match in AEW alongside former WWE Superstar Sting soon

The former TNT Champion will team up with his longtime mentor and ally, Sting, to face off against their bitter rivals at Full Gear.

The entry of Jeff Jarrett to AEW saw him immediately form an alliance with Jay Lethal. Given the history between Darby and Lethal, their feud only grew more intense as Jeff attacked the former TNT Champion on his debut.

With Full Gear right around the corner, Sting and Darby Allin are scheduled to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag team match.

It remains to be seen what is next for Darby Allin in his AEW run.

