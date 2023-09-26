"Run. It. Back." - AEW fans ecstatic as former WWE star teases reunion with old friend Jon Moxley

AEW fans are excited after the news of a former WWE star's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expiring later this week broke. The latter also teased a reunion with his former tag team partner, Jon Moxley.

The name in question is former IMPACT World Champion Sami Callihan, who used to tag with Jon Moxley on the independent circuit during the beginning of their careers. The team was known as The Switchblades.

Over on Twitter, Callihan teased the fans by uploading an old picture with Jon Moxley, which put more speculations that the former WWE star may end up in AEW.

The fans got excited after seeing the post and stated that they wanted to see the reunion of Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan in All Elite Wrestling.

AEW star teases Sami Callihan's arrival at the company

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently reacted to news of former WWE star Sami Callihan's IMPACT Wrestling contract status.

Sami Callihan has been a part of IMPACT Wrestling since 2017. However, there is said to be interest from both sides in possibly renewing his deal with the company. But, reports also state that Callihan can speak with other promotions.

Former WWE star Swerve Strickland took to Twitter to react to the news of Sami Callihan's contract expiring with a cryptic tweet.

"It's time," he tweeted.

This tweet has led to speculation that Swerve Strickland may be trying to recruit Sami Callihan to his Mogul Embassy faction by bringing him to All Elite Wrestling.

The two wrestlers are no strangers to each other and have a long history from when they competed against each other in MLW.

