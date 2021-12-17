Ryback hits back after MJF and CM Punk segment on AEW Dynamite

MJF is known as a star who doesn't hold back when it comes to his words, and the three-time AEW Diamond Ring winner certainly didn't pull any punches this week. During this week's AEW Dynamite TV special, Winter is Coming, MJF opened fire on his current rival CM Punk, dubbing him "the new Ryback".

Sharing his reasoning for the new moniker, MJF, cited that CM Punk is currently running an undefeated streak - through a set of underwhelming opponents.

Ryback later fired back at the pair online. Through his Twitter account, the star sent out the following message - accompanied by a photo of a bloodied and beaten CM Punk from his MMA days.

“Thanks for the shoutout @The_MJF. Now you have your big chance at being an enhancement talent working with an underwhelming opponent. #FeedMeMore”

Over the past few weeks on AEW programming, the animosity between CM Punk and MJF has been growing. MJF recently moved onto Punk after a lengthy rivalry with Darby Allin, who faced CM Punk in his first match in AEW back at the All Out pay-per-view in September.

MJF main evented AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

Following his cut-throat promo against both CM Punk and Dante Martin, MJF took on Martin in the main event of Winter is Coming. The pair went head-to-head for the Dynamite Diamond Ring after they came out on top in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale on last week's show.

It was MJF who eventually emerged victorious, after Dante Martin to tap out to the Salt of the Earth armbar.

Also Read Article Continues below

Following a confrontation with MJF and FTR taking on Sting, Darby Allin and CM Punk at the end of the show, it was announced that they will take part in a trios match next week at AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash.

Edited by Brandon Nell