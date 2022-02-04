UFC star says he would choose Tony Khan's AEW over Vince McMahon's WWE

AEW has recently branched out into letting UFC fighters take part in their events, much like WWE has done for many years. American Top Team has been active on television in recent months, something that has reportedly attracted other UFC fighters.

One such fighter is Sam Alvey. The American mixed martial artist has a current record of 33 -16 -1 and is set to take on Brendan Allen this Sunday (February 6) in the UFC. During an interview with KJ That Guy, Alvey opened up about possibly transitioning over to wrestling.

"I absolutely would [to get into wrestling]. I mean in a heartbeat. Now I love the UFC and I hope to spend the rest of my career fighting because there’s few things I like more. But if I had the opportunity to perform on the wrestling stage, I would do it in a heartbeat," Alvey said.

Alvey also admitted to being a huge fan of the WWE. He added:

"I’ve always said the WWE, it is the one thing that would get me to quit fighting; is if they were to call."

However, Sam Alvey then pointed out that he'd rather join AEW, based on the amount of creative freedom he'd enjoy at the promotion.

"I would like that [joining AEW]. The WWE, after the Attitude Era, they started locking down on people’s mic time and it seems so much more scripted now than it used to and I would love the free reign to get that mic and just try to make fans that way," Alvey revealed. (H/T: PostWrestling)

Would other UFC stars like Conor McGregor make appearances in AEW?

During an interview with ESPN Sportsnation, AEW star CM Punk revealed that he believed Conor McGregor would transition over to wrestling soon.

“Mayweather crossed over and did a match at WrestleMania, I’m sure we’re eventually going to see McGregor come over," Punk said. (H/T:Fightful)

The former WWE star also made his transition over to UFC back in 2014. While he didn't enjoy a successful run, Punk earned quite a packet while working for Dana White's company.

As for McGregor, he's already proven he'd fight in a boxing ring, so it's not hard to see the fighter make the transition to wrestling at some point.

AEW has been making waves recently, signing massive heavyweights from the wrestling industry. In light of that, it's very much possible that UFC superstars like McGregor would choose Tony Khan's company over WWE.

