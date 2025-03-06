Samantha Irvin reacts to AEW Dynamite diss

Former WWE talent Samantha Irvin recently posted her reaction on social media after she was referenced on AEW Dynamite this week. She worked previously as a ring announcer for the global sports entertainment juggernaut. However, she departed the company in October 2024 as she didn't want to limit her career to just a ring announcer.

Samantha's exit created a lot of controversy and many speculated she might sign with AEW. Despite not being All Elite, she was being mentioned on Dynamite tonight. Her husband Ricochet has been shining in recent weeks with his heel performance and has been feuding with Swerve Strickland lately.

On Dynamite this week, the former AEW World Champion said that The Highlight of the Night was relevant because of his wife Samantha Irvin. This statement from The Realest star made Ricochet furious while the crowd was happy.

Later on, in the main event, The One and Only star pinned Swerve in tag team action.

Soon after the show, Samantha Irvin took to X/Twitter and seemingly reacted to her reference and Ricochet's victory on tonight's episode.

Swerve and Ricochet will wrestle at the Revolution pay-per-view in a bid to become the top contender for the AEW World Championship. Also, Prince Nana has challenged The Realest star to bring back his valued robe from his rival at the cost of losing his services.

