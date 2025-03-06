Samantha Irvin reacts to AEW Dynamite diss

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Mar 06, 2025 04:10 GMT
Samantha Irvin is a former WWE name [Image Credit: WWE.com]
Samantha Irvin is a former WWE announcer [Image Credit: WWE.com]

Former WWE talent Samantha Irvin recently posted her reaction on social media after she was referenced on AEW Dynamite this week. She worked previously as a ring announcer for the global sports entertainment juggernaut. However, she departed the company in October 2024 as she didn't want to limit her career to just a ring announcer.

Ad

Samantha's exit created a lot of controversy and many speculated she might sign with AEW. Despite not being All Elite, she was being mentioned on Dynamite tonight. Her husband Ricochet has been shining in recent weeks with his heel performance and has been feuding with Swerve Strickland lately.

On Dynamite this week, the former AEW World Champion said that The Highlight of the Night was relevant because of his wife Samantha Irvin. This statement from The Realest star made Ricochet furious while the crowd was happy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Later on, in the main event, The One and Only star pinned Swerve in tag team action.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Soon after the show, Samantha Irvin took to X/Twitter and seemingly reacted to her reference and Ricochet's victory on tonight's episode.

Swerve and Ricochet will wrestle at the Revolution pay-per-view in a bid to become the top contender for the AEW World Championship. Also, Prince Nana has challenged The Realest star to bring back his valued robe from his rival at the cost of losing his services.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी