Samantha Irvin reacts to AEW Revolution moment - but it has nothing to do with Ricochet or Swerve Strickland

Samantha Irvin reacted the only way she could after a controversial moment at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. What makes this even more interesting is that her reaction had nothing to do with either Ricochet or Swerve Strickland.

Revolution featured many great matches and several questionable moments inside the ring. However, there was one incident that took place in the stands and that involved Queen of the Ring star Damaris Lewis.

In an interview with Tony Schiavone, she said the quiet part out loud about wrestling by saying:

“I learned about pro wrestlers. Y’all know you are going to win before anybody else does. So, thank you for teaching me that.”

Samantha Irvin commented on that and said:

“That’s right! If you don’t believe in yourself, no one else will 😅 #manifestation #believeinyourself.”

Samantha Irvin breaks silence on whether she will work for AEW

Samantha Irvin is one of the most popular names in wrestling, and rightfully so. She generated significant goodwill from fans during her time in WWE and has become synonymous with the company.

So, when she decided to leave the company in October 2024, it came as a shock to everyone. With her fiancé Ricochet now in AEW, there were rumors that she would soon join Tony Khan’s company.

Irvin made her feelings clear about that when a fan asked her if she would join. She firmly said no and stated that it was only WWE for her and nothing else.

“If I’m not at WWE, I’m not in the wrestling business,” Irvin wrote.

It is great to see the kind of respect and admiration she still has for her former company and if she had to go to AEW, she would have done so by now. Therefore, it should not come as a surprise to the fans reading her comments about this.

