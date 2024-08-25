Samantha Irvin and Ricochet have an adorable exchange after his AEW debut at All In

Ricochet made his AEW debut tonight at All In 2024. He had an adorable exchange with Samantha Irvin after his debut match.

Few wrestlers in the world can pull off the amazing moves that Ricochet is capable of doing in the ring. This makes him one of the best high flyers in the world today. After a disappointing run in WWE over the past year, the former NXT star chose to leave the Stamford-based promotion after his contract expired and was even written off TV.

After months of no updates, it was recently reported that the now former WWE star had signed a deal with AEW. Tonight at All In, Ricochet made his debut for the company in the Casino Gauntlet match and got a massive pop from the crowd. The One and Only put on a stellar performance but wasn't able to win the match.

Following the bout, Tony Khan confirmed that the former WWE star was now All Elite with a post on social media. Samantha Irvin, who is the fiance of AEW's newest star, took to social media to call him King.

"KING," wrote Irvin.

The former NXT North American Champion responded by calling her his Queen

"Queen," he responded.

It will be interesting to see how the former WWE star's career will progress under the AEW banner.

