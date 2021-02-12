Sammy Guevara blocks Inner Circle member after quitting the stable

Sammy Guevara has blocked Inner Circle member MJF following his exit from the stable on this week's AEW Dynamite.

On last night's AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara confronted MJF in the backstage area and called him out for trying to take over The Inner Circle. MJF recorded Sammy's words on his phone in what seemed like an attempt to turn Chris Jericho and Guevara against each other. Sammy ended up breaking the phone before punching MJF in the gut.

Later, Sammy Guevara quit The Inner Circle and will no longer be a member of the stable. Shortly after, Sammy Guevara posted a tweet, letting fans know that he has blocked MJF. MJF tweeted out the same as well and reacted to Guevara blocking him on the social media site. Check out the tweets below:

Sammy Guevara had been threatening to leave The Inner Circle for a while now

MJF became a member of The Inner Circle in late 2020, and Sammy Guevara wasn't too thrilled about it. From the very beginning, Guevara made it clear that he didn't trust MJF and believed that the young gun is determined to take over the stable.

Back in November 2020, MJF shared his honest thoughts on The Inner Circle:

“Like I said flat out, me and Chris, we have a bond. Also, I’ve said this out loud, Inner Circle’s the best group right now in professional wrestling. I understand if I want to become the AEW World Champion, I need to be in this group straight up. I want to have genuine friendships with these guys. I really like all these guys. I like my little bud Sammy [Guevara]. I like Ortiz. I like Santana. I like [Jake] Hager. Go Hager. Big W recently. That was awesome, and obviously, I totally love Chris man. He’s my BFF for life.

In December 2020, Sammy Guevara made it known that he would leave The Inner Circle if MJF did anything shady. On last night's AEW Dynamite, Sammy finally reached his breaking point and decided that it was time to leave The Inner Circle.