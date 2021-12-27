Sammy Guevara breaks silence after crushing loss to Cody Rhodes on AEW Rampage

Sammy Guevara suffered a crushing loss to Cody Rhodes on AEW Rampage as he lost the TNT Championship.

The Spanish God won the title from Miro on an episode of Dynamite in September. He would pin The Redeemer clean in what was a well-deserved victory.

Taking to Twitter following his match against The American Nightmare, Guevara sent out a heartfelt message saying that he isn't ready to give up just yet:

"What a beautiful life, 11 years of Blood, Sweat & Scars got me here. The ups and the downs, I wouldn’t change a thing. It wasn’t my night but it doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be. The journey continues," Sammy Guevara tweeted.

Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes went at it in the main event of AEW Rampage. The two men threw everything at each other in what was an excellent affair. The Inner Circle member started off hot as he drop kicked Cody around, forcing the American Nightmare to regroup.

After multiple high-impact moves, both men kicked out of each other's finishers. Cody Rhodes finally got the win with two consecutive Cross Rhodes, followed by a Tiger Driver 98. He is now the only three-time TNT champion in AEW history.

Guevara's reign with the TNT Championship was admittedly underwhelming, with the title being a mere prop in bigger stories like the Inner Circle vs American Top Team. Hopefully the creative process in AEW has something better lined up for him.

Was Cody Rhodes the right choice as the new AEW TNT Champion?

There has been a lot of talk about Cody Rhodes winning the TNT Championship for the third time in his AEW career, especially on the back of the negative fan reaction he has been receiving for the last few months.

Fans in Greensboro were clearly not pleased with the result as they rained down boos on the new champion. Arguments can be made both against and in favor of Cody Rhodes becoming the new champion.

The likes of Scorpio Sky, Jungle Boy, MJF, Orange Cassidy and PAC have been in AEW for a long time and none of them have held a singles title despite their stature in the company. A title run for any of those men would have done them a lot of good.

However, Guevara's run was never as good as it could have been and the last time Cody Rhodes was champion, the TNT Championship open challenge got the likes of Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks TV time. Rhodes eventually put over Darby Allin in a big way too.

Whether this was the right call or not will only be determined in due time.

