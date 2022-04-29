Sammy Guevara breaks silence after losing TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite this week; teases next big plans

Sammy Guevara has finally broken his silence after losing the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite this week.

On Wednesday night, Scorpio Sky regained his TNT title when he defeated The Spanish God in a ladder match. The two foes put on a barnburner in the show's main event.

From pulling off risk-taking maneuvers from ladders to tossing one another on barbed wire ladders, the entire bout kept fans in bated breath till the end.

Guevara's girlfriend, Tay Conti, solidified the couple's heel turn after she delivered a low blow to Dan Lambert.

Paige VanZant, however, leveled the playing field when she took the fight to the Brazilian star. In the end, Sky showed excellent resiliency as he successfully unhooked the title hanging above the ring.

Following his loss, Guevara teased coming after the TNT Championship once again. Taking to Twitter earlier today, the 28-year-old asserted that he couldn't become a four-time TNT Champion without losing his title for the third time:

"I can’t be a 4x TNT Champ without losing it the 3rd time. I’ll be back. #BeMAD" Guevara tweeted.

Sammy Guevara's third reign ended at 11 days, making it the shortest in the title's history. Considering his tweet, the former Inner Circle member could begin his quest to become a four-time TNT Champion.

If Guevara fulfills his prophecy, he will surpass WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' record of most TNT title reigns.

AEW star Frankie Kazarian could be the first in line for a shot at Scorpio Sky's TNT title

While only time will tell whether or not The Spanish God receives a rematch, the company already appears to be building AEW star Frankie Kazarian as the next challenger for the title.

Following one-half of the Men of the Year championship victory, Kazarian hit the ring to congratulate Sky. If one may recall, the latter had promised his former SCU member to give him the first shot at his television Championship.

With AEW having planted seeds for this match already, it will be interesting to see whether the company potentially books it for a bigger stage like Double or Nothing 2022.

Do you think Sammy Guevara deserves another opportunity at the TNT title? Or should Frankie Kazarian challenge Scorpio Sky? Sound off in the comments section below.

