Sammy Guevara confirms having real backstage heat with 42-year-old AEW star: "I take blame on that"

The former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara finally opened up on his alleged backstage heat and altercation with a current champion and fellow All Elite star.

The 42-year-old star in question is Eddie Kingston. For the past few years, there have been multiple reports of backstage drama in the AEW locker room. Who could forget the infamous "Brawl out" incident last year and also the CM Punk and Jack Perry altercation earlier this year at the All In Pay-Per-View.

Another backstage heat between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston is well known. During his feud with Kingston, Guevara allegedly made fun of Eddie's weight and things got heated. Nonetheless, Sammy finally elaborated on the incident after over a year, also taking responsibility for what went down during the incident.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Sammy admitted:

"I feel like, me and Eddie Kingston, you know, had a little thing and it could've been squashed earlier, you know, and I take blame on that too because, you know, I could've just gone and found out what the deal was. But sometimes when you feel like you are a target, you almost like want to shut everyone else out like 'okay everyone wants to hate me?' Sc*ew it, hate me, you know, but it's like hold on now, that's not who you are and so that's pretty much what I learned, it's just like, you know, going up to people, finding out what's going on," Sammy Guevara said. [45:16 - 45:47]

Eddie Kingston is in the AEW Continental Classic finals

The ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament is finally coming to an end this Saturday at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View. The winners of both the Gold and Blue Leagues will compete in the final.

In the Gold League, Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, prevailed by winning a three-way match. On the other hand, Eddie Kingston came out on top as far as Blue League is concerned. The two are set to collide in the final of an epic tournament this Saturday.

Moxley and Kingston also have a history together, as they were friends a few years ago. It remains to be seen who ends up winning the tournament and the Triple Crown Championship.

