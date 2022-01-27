Sammy Guevara finally defeats Cody Rhodes to become the undisputed AEW TNT Champion

Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara left fans on their feet with their insane ladder match at this week's AEW Dynamite. After a nearly grueling 30-minute contest, The Spanish God walked out as the undisputed TNT Champion, cementing his position as one of the biggest babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling.

Heading into the match, while Cody was the TNT Champion, Guevara had the interim Title across his waist, which he had won in the former's absence. The ladder served as a feud-ending match between the two stars and was arguably also their best singles contest to date.

It featured several jaw-dropping spots executed from the top of the ladder. While Cody executed a vertical suplex on Guevara, The Spanish God hit a cutter on his opponent. The American Nightmare even dropped Guevara with a Cross Rhodes from the top of the ladder.

As it has been with his recent matches, the former WWE star showed a lot of heelish tendencies, especially when he brutalized Feugo del Sol. In the final moments of the clash, Sammy Guevara delivered a Swanton Bomb on Cody Rhodes on the outside.

This wasn't enough to keep him away though, as Cody soon followed Guevara and climbed up the ladder in the ring. However, The Spanish God then punched his opponent and smacked the Title across Cody's face. This forced the American Nightmare to fall off the ladder. Sammy Guevara then unhooked the Championship, officially becoming the new undisputed TNT Champion.

What's next for Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara in AEW?

While the two performers could bask in the praises coming their way for their ladder match, it'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for them in AEW. Sammy Guevara could feature in a marquee TNT Championship defense at the upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution 2022, on March 8th.

As for Cody Rhodes, things are much more complicated as there's no update on if he has signed a new deal with AEW. His contract expired at the end of 2021, and since then, he has been working as a free agent for Tony Khan's company.

With his feud with The Spanish God finally culminating this week, fans will surely keep a close on any development in the coming days. As it stands, there's little chance of him departing AEW as he's regularly presented as one of the biggest attractions in the promotion.

