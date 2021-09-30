Sammy Guevara ends Miro's TNT Title reign on AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara defeated Miro in the main event of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday to capture his first title in the company. In a clash between two popular stars, The Spanish God won the AEW TNT Championship from God's Favorite Champion.

Guevara's feud with Miro started after The Redeemer continued to assault Fuego Del Sol after their match last week on Rampage. The Inner Circle member promptly saved his best friend. He also grabbed the title and made it clear that he intended to challenge for the gold.

The following Wednesday, on a special episode of AEW Dynamite in Rochester, Guevara successfully avenged Fuego by defeating the Bulgarian Brute.

Miro dominated the match for large stretches simply because of his strength advantage over Sammy, a clear underdog who was desperately trying to fight from underneath. The Redeemer continued to punish Guevara by wearing him down with painful headlocks.

The champion urged the crowd to chant against him constantly, and his arrogance ultimately cost him the match. The powerhouse hit a devastating German Suplex, but instead of capitalizing on this momentum, he allowed his opponent to get back into the match.

In the end, Miro tried to remove the turnbuckle padding, but Fuego Del Sol distracted him. This interference allowed Guevara to hit a Spanish Fly and a tornado DDT before he landed the GTH to stun Miro.

Guevara then ascended the top rope and hit a 630 senton to get the pin and hand Miro his first singles loss in AEW. Many wrestlers made their way to the ring as confetti fell from the rafters to celebrate the homegrown AEW star's biggest win to date.

Sammy Guevara became the fifth person to hold the TNT Championship in AEW

Ryan Silapan @RyanSilapan Loved that shout out to the late great Brodie Lee by Sammy Guevara. The Spanish God is gonna put on some amazing matches as TNT champ #AEWDynamite Loved that shout out to the late great Brodie Lee by Sammy Guevara. The Spanish God is gonna put on some amazing matches as TNT champ #AEWDynamite

Championship reigns are hard to come by in AEW, so Sammy Guevara's triumph on Wednesday demonstrates the company's faith in him.

The 28-year old joins an impressive list of TNT Champions, with Cody Rhodes, Mr. Brodie Lee, Darby Allin and Miro being the previous titleholders. The Texas-born star has long been a fan-favorite competitor, and it'll be interesting to see what's next for The Sexy Spanish God.

