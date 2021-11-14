Sammy Guevara to face 20-year wrestling veteran on AEW Dynamite for the TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara will face wrestling veteran Jay Lethal at AEW Dynamite for the TNT Championship. The match was announced during Full Gear.

Jay Lethal showed up as Tony Schiavone introduced him as the special guest for the pay-per-view. The 20-year wrestling legend greeted the fans and wasted no time in calling out The Spanish God.

Sammy Guevara, fresh off the Inner Circle's victory over the American Top Team, limped to the ramp and promptly accepted the challenge. The match was Lethal's way of crossing The Forbidden Door as he answered the TNT Champion's open challenge.

Jay Lethal has wrestled across multiple promotions and is regarded highly for his work, especially in TNA. Black Machismo is a six-time X-Division Champion and has won championships everywhere he's been.

Now officially signed to AEW, it remains to be seen where The Greatest First Generation Wrestler fits in Tony Khan's company.

This will be Sammy Guevara's third defense of the AEW TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara will defend his TNT Championship for the third time on Wednesday when he takes on Jay Lethal. His first two title defenses came against Bobby Fish and Ethan Page.

Bobby Fish vs. Sammy Guevara marked the former Undisputed Era member's AEW debut and Sammy Guevara's first successful title defense.

The Inner Circle member's second title defense was against Ethan Page as part of the larger feud between The American Top Team and The Inner Circle.

Sammy's victory over the former IMPACT Wrestling star allowed Chris Jericho to make the Full Gear match official, which The Inner Circle won after a Minneapolis Street Fight.

This will be the first-ever match between Sammy Guevara and Jay Lethal and, considering the quality of both men involved, we should be in for a cracker of a match on AEW Dynamite.

