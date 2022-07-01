Sammy Guevara finally breaks silence after being thrown off the top of Blood and Guts by top AEW star

Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara took to social media today to break his silence following the hellacious bump he took during the Blood and Guts match on Dynamite.

Guevara was involved in one of the most high-profile spots of the recent "Blood and Guts" match, where Eddie Kingston tried to end Sammy's career by throwing him off of the structure and through the timekeeper's table.

This was just one of the many dangerously violent bumps in the match, and despite not being seen or heard from after his fall, Guevara has finally tweeted out that he is, at the very least, still alive.

"I'm alive," said Sammy Guevara.

At least it's better than nothing. Guevara was his team's ironman as he started the match for the Jericho Appreciation Society against Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club, who eventually won the match for his team.

The loss takes Guevara's, Chris Jericho's and Jake Hager's record in "Blood and Guts" matches to zero wins and two losses, with all three of them being on the losing end of the first "Blood and Guts" match against The Pinnacle back in 2021.

Will they ever get another chance to turn that losing streak around? Only time will tell.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Sammy Guevara breaking his silence

Social media reacted to Guevara's tweet with a flurry of relief and amazement at the fact that the former TNT Champion can still walk.

One AEW star who replied to Guevara's statement was former Women's Champion Nyla Rose, who posted a gif saying that he might be alive, but only barely.

Others compared the fall to Mankind being thrown from the top of Hell in a Cell by The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998, however, this was executed a little more safely than the night Mick Foley learned how to fly.

Sammy Guevara is no stranger to taking dangerous bumps, but when will he wow the AEW audience with another one? Stay tuned to his matches to see what happens.

