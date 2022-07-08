Top AEW star asserts he is no longer barred from challenging for the TNT Championship, seemingly teases a feud with Wardlow

AEW star Sammy Guevara weighed in on getting unbanned from challenging for the TNT Title. Recently, The Spanish God subtly hinted at facing Wardlow down the line.

Guevara is a three-time TNT Champion. He won the title from Miro, Cody Rhodes, and Scorpio Sky. Apart from Rhodes, Guevara is only the second man in AEW history to achieve that feat. However, his third reign lasted only 12 days as he lost the title to Scorpio Sky in an eye-popping ladder match back in April.

The match stipulation barred Guevara from challenging for the title as long as Scorpio Sky held the championship. However, with Wardlow's emphatic win over Sky this week, The Master of 630 Splash is now free to make a move.

Guevara recently took to Twitter to express his desire to become a four-time TNT Champion. The former Inner Circle member subtly hinted at potentially facing Wardlow for the prize.

Check out the tweet here:

Considering his tweet, The Spanish God could soon begin his quest to become a four-time TNT Champion.

Wardlow began his first title reign this week; paid tribute to legendary veteran

The former Pinnacle member finally won his maiden AEW title, destroying Scorpio Sky on Dynamite this week. While Mr. Mayhem has contested for the title before, his last match against Sky was interrupted by MJF.

The 34-year-old had an obvious size advantage. Wardlow dominated the contest from the get-go but was interjected by Dan Lambert and American Top Team. Despite the odds, he eventually executed his Powerbomb Symphony to claim victory.

Halfway through the match, the big man enthralled the crowd by dishing out a picture-perfect Swanton Bomb on Scorpio Sky. Showcasing his agility, The Wardog paid tribute to AEW star Jeff Hardy:

If Sammy Guevara fulfills his prophecy, he'll have the most TNT title reigns, surpassing Cody Rhodes. A match against Guevara could spell treats for fans. It'll be interesting to see the build-up towards Wardlow's first title defense in the coming weeks.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Wardlow feuding with Sammy Guevara? Yes No 1 votes so far