Sammy Guevara makes bold statement ahead of AEW Battle of the Belts 2

Ahead of his match against Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts 2, Sammy Guevara made a bold statement.

Sammy Guevara will take on Scorpio Sky for the television title at the second iteration of the AEW Battle of the Belts special on Saturday night. The match has been building up for a few weeks now, ever since the American Top Team clashed with Guevara and his partner Tay Conti.

Dan Lambert has been with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page for a few months now. Under Lambert's guidance Sky has achieved his dream of winning the TNT Championship. a feat he accomplished by defeating the former Inner Circle member. In the process, Sky became the only wrestler in AEW to have been a tag team champion as well as a TNT champion.

Following months of feuding that also saw Paige VanZant collide with Tay Conti, Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara will settle their differences on Saturday. It should be noted that Sky is undefeated in singles competition for well over a year. Guevara claimed that just as he broke Miro’s undefeated streak, he will break Scorpio’s and thus, he should be called the Streak Breaker.

What else is announced for AEW Battle of the Belts 2?

So far, three matches have been announced for Battle of the Belts 2, similar to the first event in January. Sammy Guevara was in action then as well, as he overcame Dustin Rhodes to become the interim TNT Champion.

Apart from the TNT Championship, the AEW Women's Championship will be defended as well. Thunder Rosa will take on the former women's champion Nyla Rose as La Mera Mera faces a stiff challenge in her first title defense since lifting the belt last month.

The Ring of Honor World Championship will be up for grabs as Jonathan Gresham defends his title against Dalton Castle. This will be the second ROH title being defended on All Elite Wrestling programming, after Samoa Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki to become the ROH TV Champion on Dynamite.

