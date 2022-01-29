Sammy Guevara makes a promise to AEW fans after epic Dynamite match against Cody Rhodes

New undisputed AEW TNT champion Sammy Guevara has made a promise to his fans on his social media following his ladder match on AEW Dynamite with Cody Rhodes.

The match was to unify Cody's original championship that he beat Guevara for on Christmas Day, and Guevara's interim championship that he won at the "Battle of the Belts" event after Cody pulled out of their scheduled rematch due to a medical emergency.

One of the highlights of the match was a leaping Diamond Cutter by Sammy Guevara from the top of a ladder to Cody Rhodes, a move that prompted the "Spanish God" to take to his Twitter account to make a promise to his fans.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara



Anytime I’m on your TV I’ll give you something good to watch. That’s a promise #workharder Anytime I’m on your TV I’ll give you something good to watch. That’s a promise #workharder https://t.co/hiVYGQ6rYQ

The match received universal acclaim from people both in and out of the business, including a coveted 5-star rating from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

The TNT championship match is the 13th match in AEW's history to receive a 5-star rating Meltzer, with 5 of those matches breaking the star scale completely.

This reign will be the second TNT championship reign of Guevara's career so far, his first reign was very well received.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara The UNDISPUTED face of this whole place! The UNDISPUTED face of this whole place! https://t.co/lHgOCiR7Uj

After beating Miro for the championship in September 2021, Guevara would welcome Bobby Fish, Jay Lethal and Tony Nese to AEW with all of them making their debuts in TNT championship matches with Guevara.

Not everyone was a fan of Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

One person who wasn't too pleased with the danger involved was the former WWE wirter Vince Russo, who admitted that he doesn't like or watch AEW.

Russo stated that the bumps that Guevara took in the match were so dangerous that, one of these days, someone in Tony Khan's promotion is going to end up paralyzed or worse, even dead.

