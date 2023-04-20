Sammy Guevara namedrops 2-time WWE Hall of Famer on AEW Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, a WWE Hall of Famer was namedropped by three-time TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. The wrestling legend in question is none other than Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

Tonight's show kicked off with the so-called pillars of All Elite Wrestling. Jungle Boy Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara showed up to the ring and each spoke their case on why they deserve an opportunity to wrestle MJF for the AEW World Championship.

During the segment, the three-time TNT Champion spoke about his run in the promotion and mentioned that back at the first-ever Double or Nothing pay-per-view, he was on the pre-show while MJF and Jungle Boy had a segment with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

During 2019's edition of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, the WWE Hall of Famer made his debut for the promotion and revealed the official AEW World Championship belt. After the title was revealed, several wrestlers showed up claiming that they deserved to be the inaugural champion, including MJF and Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

The current AEW World Champion interrupted the war of words to announce that there will be a tournament involving Guevara, Allin, and Jack Perry, with the winner earning a title shot at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The opening match will be taking place later tonight between Guevara and Jack Perry.

