Sammy Guevara namedrops WWE RAW Superstar on AEW Dynamite

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara named WWE RAW superstar Cody Rhodes while taking shots at his fellow AEW wrestler, MJF. The comments were made during a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone after Sammy's win over Komander.

Sammy began by saying that he just did something MJF doesn't do, which is wrestle. He went on to claim that MJF had lied and cheated his way to the top, and that he was jealous of it.

The most interesting part of Sammy's rant was when he mentioned Cody Rhodes. He said that MJF was once friends with Cody, but now he's not. He also claimed that Tony Khan was once friends with him, but now he's not.

Sammy Guevara expressed his love and loyalty towards the Jacksonville-based promotion. The former TNT Champion assured that he has no intentions of leaving the company and using it as a stepping stone to go anywhere else. He also stated his ambition of becoming the World Champion.

Overall, Sammy Guevara's name-drop of Cody Rhodes has kept the conversation around AEW buzzing and has given fans plenty to speculate about in the weeks and months to come.

