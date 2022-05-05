"An incredible performer" – AEW star Sammy Guevara receives praise from a former rival

Sammy Guevara garnered the ire of many AEW fans in recent months due to his new attitude. Regardless of the new Guevara, his most recent rival, Scorpio Sky, praised the former TNT Champion.

The feud between the two stars began shortly after Guevara defeated Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. Scorpio was the heel at first, but fans quickly turned on the then-champion after his win over Scorpio. The Man of the Year surprisingly turned face with fans on his side.

During his appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, the TNT Champion set aside the heat between himself and Guevara to praise the 28-year-old:

“Sammy Guevara is, rivalry aside, an incredible performer. He always goes out and puts on a great show for fans and he doesn't care about his body. He’s always wanting to top himself. He’s the type of guy you want to be in a ladder match against, especially since his main concern is always crashing and burning.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Sammy Guevara has seemingly stepped away from the title scene for the time being. The Spanish God could likely return soon to break Cody Rhodes' record of most TNT Championship reigns so far.

Jim Cornette believes the title match between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky shouldn't have included barbed wire

During the ladder match main event of AEW Dynamite (April 27), the two stars battled each other for the TNT Championship. The bout quickly became violent as Scorpio Sky pulled a barbed wire-wrapped ladder.

The angle itself was very Attitude Era-esque, something Jim Cornette believes is outplayed. During an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager slammed the match:

"Just because they're in Philadelphia, they want to get the people to chant ECW. They want to get to people to chant the name of another wrestling promotion? And they want this nineties stupid sh*t that was way past played out 15 years ago to still continue." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

