Sammy Guevara set to defend the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite in Ladder Match

Sammy Guevara will defend his TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky next week on AEW Dynamite in a ladder match.

On this week's show, the Spanish God walked out to the ring with Tay Conti by his side. He questioned if the fans boo him because his partner was attractive. He was interrupted by Dan Lambert, Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page.

They revealed that the Men of the Year were not inside the ring and attacking the Guevara because Dan Lambert asked them not to.

This prompted the leader of the American Top Team to take the mic and make his terms clear. He asked Sammy Guevara to accept Scorpio Sky’s rematch demand, or the Men of the Year would make their way to the ring. Guevara accepted, and the stipulation was announced to be a ladder match.

Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



Deeb vs Shida -- Philly Street Fight

Archer vs Wardlow

Dax vs Cash — Owen Hart Cup Qualifier

Sammy vs Scorpio Sky - TNT title, Ladder match

10 men - Cole, Bucks, & reDRagon vs. Varsity Blonds, Dante, Johnson, & Brock Anderson Matches announced for #AEWDynamite next week:Deeb vs Shida -- Philly Street FightArcher vs WardlowDax vs Cash — Owen Hart Cup QualifierSammy vs Scorpio Sky - TNT title, Ladder match10 men - Cole, Bucks, & reDRagon vs. Varsity Blonds, Dante, Johnson, & Brock Anderson Matches announced for #AEWDynamite next week:Deeb vs Shida -- Philly Street Fight Archer vs WardlowDax vs Cash — Owen Hart Cup Qualifier Sammy vs Scorpio Sky - TNT title, Ladder match 10 men - Cole, Bucks, & reDRagon vs. Varsity Blonds, Dante, Johnson, & Brock Anderson

Sammy Guevara was in a ladder match on AEW Dynamite a few months back

Sammy Guevara is now a three-time TNT Champion. His first title win came in 2021 when he defeated Miro in the main event of AEW Dynamite. He defended the gold against the likes of Bobby Fish and Jay Lethal before losing it to Cody Rhodes.

Dan 🔰 @Dee_Cee95x The cutter from Sammy Guevara on Cody Rhodes off the ladder was a work of art #AEWDynamite The cutter from Sammy Guevara on Cody Rhodes off the ladder was a work of art #AEWDynamite https://t.co/UBZ21YdMwA

The duo was set to collide at AEW Battle of the Belts 1, but the Spanish God faced Dustin Rhodes to crown an interim TNT Champion as Cody Rhodes had to withdraw due to medical reasons.

They squared off in a ladder match to unify the title. Sammy Guevara won in an instant classic before losing the belt to Scorpio Sky. He regained the championship at Battle of the Belts II on April 15, 2022. Fans will have to wait until next week to see the next chapter of the TNT Title rivalry unfold.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Angana Roy