Sammy Guevara shares a photo with former AEW star after his shocking WWE return

Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara recently shared a picture with a former AEW star following his surprising return to WWE. The talent in question is Shawn Spears.

Spears originally signed with WWE in 2006. After an initial three-year run in Vince McMahon's promotion, Spears would gain prominence through his work in NXT as Tye Dillinger. The Perfect 10 worked with a number of top names there, including Apollo Crews, Bobby Roode, and Andrade El Idolo.

Following a brief run on the main roster as a SmackDown Superstar, Spears departed the Stamford-based promotion in 2019. Shortly afterward, he joined AEW, where he eventually aligned himself with MJF's heel stable, The Pinnacle.

The faction waged war against Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle in 2021. It was during this feud that Spears collided with former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, with whom he had previously teamed up in 2019 and 2020. The Spanish God defeated Spears on the August 18, 2021, episode of Dynamite in their last singles match in AEW.

Spears departed the Jacksonville-based promotion in December 2023. On the February 27, 2024, episode of NXT, The Chairman made his shocking return to WWE by attacking Ridge Holland with a steel chair.

Taking to X/Twitter, Guevara shared a picture of himself with Spears as a gesture of congratulations.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone has been training with Shawn Spears ahead of potential AEW debut

Mercedes Mone is currently one of the most sought-after free agents in pro wrestling. The former IWGP Women's Champion has been on an injury-related hiatus since 2023. According to a number of recent reports, Mone is most likely AEW-bound, with many expecting her to debut at Dynamite: Big Business on March 13, 2024.

Ahead of her potential appearance at the TD Garden, Mone was recently seen training with former AEW talent Shawn Spears at his wrestling academy. The 43-year-old star runs and co-owns the Flatbacks Wrestling School alongside former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze. The school has helped develop a number of rising stars, including Bullet Club Gold member Colten Gunn and WWE talent Kiana James and Xia Li.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mone uploaded pictures from her training session with Spears and voiced her gratitude for the latter.

"Always learning Thank you @theshawnspears @flatbackstraining," wrote Mone.

Mercedes Mone thanks Shawn Spears on Instagram

It remains to be seen whether the former NXT Women's Champion reveals herself to be All Elite at Dynamite: Big Business.

How would you book Mercedes Mone's debut in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below!