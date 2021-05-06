Sammy Guevara shows his nasty gash after the brutal Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite

In the aftermath of the AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts match, Sammy Guevara has taken to social media to reveal the brutal gashes he received during the main event of Dynamite.

Guevara was on the losing side at AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts. However, The Inner Circle member didn't go down without a fight against The Pinnacle, in one of the most brutal matches in AEW history.

Taking to Twitter, Sammy Guevara posted a gruesome image where gashes and marks are clearly visible on his body:

In the main event of Blood & Guts, The Pinnacle got the better of The Inner Circle after the latter faction was forced to surrender. Pinnacle member MJF threatened to push Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho from the top of the steel structure.

With The Inner Circle left with no other choice, the faction members surrendered and the decision led to a huge victory for The Pinnacle. Despite the call made by The Inner Circle, MJF would go on to push Jericho off the top of the steel structure for a massive bump onto the floor.

One of the highlights of the match was Sammy Guevara's huge Coast to Coast on Pinnacle member Shawn Spears. The move caught the attention of many on social media and Guevara received massive praise for his efforts on the night.

What could be next for Sammy Guevara and the rest of The Inner Circle?

Despite the defeat at AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts, The Inner Circle definitely has nothing to be ashamed of. Having competed in one of the most historic matches in AEW history, the group led by Chris Jericho will surely look to hit back at The Pinnacle.

A singles match between Jericho and his former tag team partner MJF could be in the making. The duo could potentially square off at the Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view.

Whereas, Sammy Guevara might look to hit back at Spears, who was one of Guevara's primary targets in the Blood & Guts match.