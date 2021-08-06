Sammy Guevara talks about the four pillars of AEW

AEW star and member of the Inner Circle Sammy Guevara recently opened up about the company's top four rising talents.

AEW stars such as MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, and Sammy Guevara are huge figures in Tony Khan's promotion. Despite the company bringing in several former WWE Superstars this year, it won't change the fact that when it comes to the promotion's future, these four AEW stars will lay the foundation for them and possibly even carry it for decades to come.

Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Darby Allin were recently part of the "AEW Wrestling Stars" panel at Terrificon 2021. During the Q/A session, the host asked Sammy Guevara to name someone who holds the potential to be the company's biggest star.

AEW star Sammy Guevara didn't specifically mention any names but instead briefed him about what he, MJF, Jungle Boy, and Darby Allin uniquely bring to the table:

"Jungle Boy is very talented in the ring, Darby, he's an enigma to himself. Me, I'm the best ever and Max is just a giant piece of sh*t. So he's really good at that. We're the four pillars and we're the future of biz," Sammy Guevara said.

Many people are concerned that if megastars like CM Punk and Daniel Bryan join the promotion, it could halt the push of its rising talents. However, Tony Khan holds a broader perspective and is keen to push all four of these stars to maintain their credibility. Jungle Boy recently receiving an AEW World Championship opportunity against Kenny Omega shows that management is big on him succeeding.

AEW's Sammy Guevara could soon enter the TNT Championship picture

Since becoming a prominent member of the AEW roster, Sammy Guevara has never really had the opportunity to challenge for a top title.

Although his alliance with the Inner Circle enhanced his career, it is about time that the company should start emphasizing his potential. During the same Q/A, the Spanish God made it clear that he wants to face Miro for the TNT title.

Given that Miro is out of credible babyface opponents at the moment, Guevara could fill that spot superbly. He could even dethrone Miro to win his first major championship.

Do you think Sammy Guevara should challenge Miro for the TNT Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

