Former WWE star to face Sammy Guevara on AEW Dark

AEW star Sammy Guevara will have the privilege of welcoming former WWE star Ho Ho Lun to tonight's edition of AEW Dark.

The Hong Kong native is best known for his brief run in WWE between 2016 and 2017 where he competed in the inaugural "Crusierweight Classic." Ho Ho Lun then had a run on NXT before parting ways with the company.

Since his departure, Ho Ho Lun has been a mainstay in Japan. He mainly operates in the Dragon Gate promotion where he has battled some of their top stars including Ultimo Dragon, Naruki Doi and Masato Yoshino.

Now Ho Ho Lun has the tough task of making his AEW debut against stiff competition. Former AEW TNT Champion and "Inner Circle" member Sammy Guevara is no slouch and is looking to gain some momentum at Lun's expense.

Sammy Guevara lost his TNT championship at the "Holiday Bash" edition of AEW Rampage to Cody Rhodes in a very competitive match. Gaining a win against Ho Ho Lun will be crucial in revitalizing Guevara's confidence.

Sammy Guevara will get his AEW TNT Championship rematch this week

If Sammy Guevara can pick up a win against Ho Ho Lun, he will have a good amount of momentum going into his TNT Championship rematch against Cody Rhodes.

Guevara was granted a rematch for the inaugural "Battle of the Belts" event on January 8th, aiming to become a two-time TNT Champion.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara Win the TNT Title or die trying. Win the TNT Title or die trying. https://t.co/nEQqzIqvWi

The card is yet to be confirmed and finalized, however it is shaping up to be a very special night for AEW. Along with the TNT Championship match is the highly anticipated women's championship match between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Riho.

Will Sammy Guevara manage to pick up the win against Ho Ho Lun? Tune into AEW Dark on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel to find out.

