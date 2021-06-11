Sammy Guevara wishes injured AEW star a speedy recovery

AEW star Kip Sabian recently took to Twitter to announce that he has undergone shoulder surgery.

Kip Sabian's last appearance came on the April 28th episode of AEW Dynamite, where he took a backstage beatdown from his former partner and current TNT champion Miro.

Later on, Sabian revealed that he would require surgery but didn't reveal the specifics of the injury until today.

Taking to Twitter, Kip Sabian wrote that recovering from injury or surgery takes as much of a mental toll as a physical one. He further stated that it is terrible to have shoulder surgery.

"I’ve come to realize injury/recovering from surgery is just as much a mental battle as it is a physical one. Focusing on the end goal is a great way to fight it, plus the support from you guys! Recover, Rebuild, Return. Reach potential. P.s Shoulder surgery sucks. Carry on", said Kip Sabian.

AEW star and member of the Inner Circle Sammy Guevara responded to his tweet:

"You’ll be back better than ever brotha! You got this!", said Sammy Guevara.

AEW star Kip Sabian could face TNT champion Miro when he recovers from the surgery

Unfortunately, it may take months for Kip Sabian to get back in the ring once again. However, he appears to have a ready-made feud available to him upon his return.

The AEW star could challenge TNT champion Miro in what seems to be an age-old storyline where best friends turn into bitter enemies. It is worth noting that Miro served as Kip Sabian's Best Man and his tag team partner for a long eight months before turning on him.

After a backstage assault, Kip Sabian blamed Miro for putting him on the shelf. On an interesting note, Miro rose to prominence in AEW and won the TNT Championship, after he parted ways with Kip Sabian.

Now that Miro is the TNT champion, it makes sense from a storyline perspective to have Kip Sabian challenge his former friend for the title.

It could be the perfect mid-card feud on AEW Dynamite. Since Miro has been booked as an unstoppable monster, Kip Sabian will likely face the wrath of his former best friend.

Regardless, only time will tell what the company has in store for Kip Sabian.

Sportskeeda wishes Kip Sabian a speedy recovery and hopes to see him back on TV soon.

