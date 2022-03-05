×
Create
Notifications

Sammy Guevara retains TNT championship in an excellent match on AEW Rampage

Sammy Guevara defends his TNT championship
Sammy Guevara defends his TNT championship
Abhishek Sawant
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 05, 2022 10:56 AM IST
News

This week's edition of AEW Rampage kicked off with a three-way encounter for the TNT championship. Reigning champion Sammy Guevara defended the title against Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo.

In an amazing opener to Friday's episode of Rampage, Guevara added yet another successful title defense to his reign. The match was action-packed, with all three competitors bringing their absolute A-game.

The bout ended in a brilliant sequence where Darby hit Andrade with a stunner, and Sammy followed it up with the Go to Hell. Allin then threw the champ out of the ring and hit Andrade with the Coffin Drop.

But before Darby could get the pinfall, Sammy came out of nowhere with a senton, taking him out and pinning Andrade to retain the title.

.@sammyguevara retains the TNT Championship in this insane opening match to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT tonight! We are on our final stop to #AEWRevolution! https://t.co/fL3ghetIdk

Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin will be teammates this Sunday at AEW Revolution

Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin might have been opponents on Friday, but they will join forces alongside Sting this Sunday at the Revolution pay-per-view. They will take on the team of Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Andrade El Idolo in a Tornado Trios match.

This bout materialized because the Andrade-Hardy Family Office (AHFO) has been a thorn in the paths of both Sammy and Darby. The rivalry escalated further as Andrade set his eyes on the TNT championship and Darby refused to join the AHFO.

The #AHFO's @AndradeElIdolo, @MATTHARDYBRAND & @IsiahKassidy will face the team of @sammyguevara, @DarbyAllin & @Sting in #AEW's first ever Tornado Trios match at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV THIS SUNDAY at 8pm ET! https://t.co/eWOIafCG3g
Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will come out as the winner this Sunday at AEW Revolution? Can Andrade become the next TNT Champ? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी