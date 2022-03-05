Sammy Guevara retains TNT championship in an excellent match on AEW Rampage

This week's edition of AEW Rampage kicked off with a three-way encounter for the TNT championship. Reigning champion Sammy Guevara defended the title against Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo.

In an amazing opener to Friday's episode of Rampage, Guevara added yet another successful title defense to his reign. The match was action-packed, with all three competitors bringing their absolute A-game.

The bout ended in a brilliant sequence where Darby hit Andrade with a stunner, and Sammy followed it up with the Go to Hell. Allin then threw the champ out of the ring and hit Andrade with the Coffin Drop.

But before Darby could get the pinfall, Sammy came out of nowhere with a senton, taking him out and pinning Andrade to retain the title.

Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin will be teammates this Sunday at AEW Revolution

Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin might have been opponents on Friday, but they will join forces alongside Sting this Sunday at the Revolution pay-per-view. They will take on the team of Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Andrade El Idolo in a Tornado Trios match.

This bout materialized because the Andrade-Hardy Family Office (AHFO) has been a thorn in the paths of both Sammy and Darby. The rivalry escalated further as Andrade set his eyes on the TNT championship and Darby refused to join the AHFO.

Edited by Angana Roy