AEW’s Samoa Joe addresses notable absence from Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary event

Current ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe has addressed the rumblings that occurred in the aftermath of the recent Impact Wrestling event "Slammiversary," where Joe was conspicuous by his absence.

Impact Wrestling legends such as Kurt Angle, Sting and AJ Styles all appeared on the show via video message, congratulating the company on celebrating its 20th anniversary on the date of the pay-per-view.

Despite his long history with the company, Samoa Joe was one of the most notable names to not appear via video on the show, which he has since addressed on his Twitter account.

Samoa Joe @SamoaJoe Dearest cackling hens. I wasn’t asked, or available, and it should not mar a great milestone set by Impact. Happy Anniversary, and my best going forward to all involved . Dearest cackling hens. I wasn’t asked, or available, and it should not mar a great milestone set by Impact. Happy Anniversary, and my best going forward to all involved .

Joe is currently on the sidelines thanks to being injured by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, which could explain why he wasn't available. However, the fact that he is able to Tweet means that the Samoan Submission Machine is in better shape than first thought.

When will Joe return to get revenge on those who beat him down? Stay tuned to AEW TV to see the action play out!

How successful was Samoa Joe in Impact Wrestling?

When you think of TNA, Samoa Joe is one of the names that should immediately pop up in your head. Along with the likes of AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels, Joe left a legacy in the company now known as IMPACT Wrestling that will always be hard to duplicate.

During his near 10 year run with the company, Joe achieved everything that there was to achieve in TNA/IMPACT. He was a five-time X Division Champion, a two-time Tag Team Champion, a former Television Champion and was also the TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2008.

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney Samoa Joe made his TNA debut 17 years ago today, as Mike Tenay went into overdrive to make him feel like the biggest deal imaginable. Samoa Joe made his TNA debut 17 years ago today, as Mike Tenay went into overdrive to make him feel like the biggest deal imaginable. https://t.co/nSzXZP6Mnw

With all of these accolades, Joe is one of only five individuals to become a Grand Slam Champion in TNA. He was the third man to achieve this feat, with AJ Styles and Abyss being the two men to achieve it before him, and Eric Young and Austin Aries being the two to achieve it after.

He was also involved in arguably the greatest match in the company's history, when himself, AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels faced each other for the X Division Championship at the "Unbreakable" event in 2005.

If there's one thing you should do when you're done with this article, it's to go a seek out some of Joe's finest moments in TNA. Throughout his tenure there, he showcased time in and time out why he was (and still is to an extent) one of the finest performers of his generation.

