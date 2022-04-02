WATCH: Samoa Joe addresses fans with emotional speech after ROH Supercard of Honor goes off-air

Samoa Joe made his first appearance at a wrestling show after his release from WWE when he showed up at the Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor. After the pay-per-view went off the air, he addressed the fans with a heartfelt speech.

Jonathan Gresham and Bandido squared off in the main event of Supercard of Honor to crown the Undisputed ROH World Champion. After a highly technical encounter, Jonathan Gresham unified the titles to become the undisputed champion.

Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt showed up to attack the newly crowned champion. Suddenly, Samoa Joe's music hit, and he walked out to a massive pop from the crowd. He came face-to-face with Jay Lethal and proceeded to choke out Sonjay Dutt.

ROH Wrestling @ringofhonor WHAT A RETURN TO #ROH WE ARE WITNESSING RIGHT NOW! @SamoaJoe just arrived and business has picked up! What an incredible night it has been at #SupercardofHonor WHAT A RETURN TO #ROH WE ARE WITNESSING RIGHT NOW! @SamoaJoe just arrived and business has picked up! What an incredible night it has been at #SupercardofHonor! https://t.co/P5ssPlI333

After the show went off-air, he took to the microphone to deliver a heartfelt speech to the fans in attendance. He put over the importance of ROH in the professional wrestling industry and claimed that Ring of Honor is on the precipice of greatness.

Samoa Joe gained popularity during his time in Ring of Honor and was credited with 'saving' the promotion in 2003. He was a first ballot pick in the ROH Hall of Fame, and there could not be a bigger return to the company than him (except maybe CM Punk).

Tony Khan announced Samoa Joe would appear on AEW Dynamite

During the former ROH World Champion's appearance, the commentators announced that Samoa Joe would be present on AEW Dynamite.

The three-time NXT Champion is the latest high-profile addition to All Elite Wrestling. The company has already seen the likes of William Regal, Keith Lee, Toni Storm, and Swerve Strickland getting added to the roster in 2022.

The Samoan Submission Machine and CM Punk enjoyed a historic rivalry in Ring of Honor. If Tony Khan decides to relive that with one final match in AEW, fans will be in for an absolute treat.

Apart from CM Punk, the former TNA World Champion has a plethora of dream matches in his new surroundings. Hopefully, Tony Khan will book plenty of them.

Who would you like to see as Joe's first opponent in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy