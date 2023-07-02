Samoa Joe beats 4-time WWE titleholder after 17 years in AEW

A former WWE champion suffered defeat at the hands of Samoa Joe on AEW television tonight. The star is none other than Roderick Strong.

The Quarter Finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament continued on this week's episode of Collision. A total of three matches in the tournament took place on the show. The main was between Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong.

The last time these two stars competed against each other in a one-on-one competition was back during their time in Ring of Honor in 2006. It was an ROH special event called Glory by Honor, where Joe defeated Strong via pinfall.

During tonight's main event, CM Punk, who had already qualified for the Semi-finals, was at the commentary desk.

Both Strong and the Samoan Submission Machine went back and forth throughout the match. At one point, Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch submission move, which put the former WWE NXT North American Champion to sleep. This forced the referee to ring the bell, and he awarded the victory to Joe. Samoa Joe advanced in the tournament and will face CM Punk in the Semi-finals.

After the match, Joe continued to attack Strong. He beat the former WWE NXT Superstar forcing the medical team to rush in and look after Strong's health.

