Samoa Joe beats returning former WWE star on AEW Collision

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe beat a former WWE star in a physical back-and-forth encounter upon his return after several months on AEW Collision. The former WWE star in question is Willie Mack.

Mack is currently signed with AEW but has been performing on Lucha Libre AAA for the past several months amidst his absence from the All Elite promotion. He has also performed in the Stamford-based promotion after achieving success in the indie scene.

Willie Mack made his AEW return on the latest episode of Collision to square off against Samoa Joe. Joe has been on a great run for the past few months, as he faced CM Punk at All In pay-per-view in his last All Elite match. He also challenged MJF for the world title in a failed attempt.

Nevertheless, The Samoan Submission Machine was destined to regain his momentum this Saturday on Collision, as he took on a returning Willie Mack. It was a physical battle between two big men, and Joe began dominating his opponent, eventually winning the match.

This victory will definitely provide the confidence to Joe that he needed after failing to capture the AEW world title at the Grand Slam.

Will the former WWE star get another world title shot in the future? Only time will tell.