Samoa Joe blasts former WWE star: "You're not that man"

The current AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has some harsh words for a former WWE star who is set to challenge him for the World Title at the upcoming Dynasty Pay-Per-View.

The former WWE star in question is Swerve Strickland. On the most recent episode of Dynamite, Swerve was set to square off against Konosuke Takeshita in a #1 contender's match for the AEW World Championship. In a terrific back-and-forth encounter, Strickland managed to capture the win.

After Swerve's win on Dynamite this week, Samoa Joe was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette, who asked the champion some questions regarding his challenger. Joe held nothing back, as he claimed that Strickland was not ready.

"You know it's baffling to me how he is feeling right now. This is a man celebrating the biggest fate he is ever going catch in his life, and next week, Swerve, when you walk down to that ring and you sign at that dotted line, I'm gonna make sure that you understand what you're asking for. You think you're ready? No... no you're not that man."

Former WWE star sends a message to Samoa Joe ahead of contract signing next week

The former WWE star Swerve Strickland also fired back at the AEW World Champion Samoa Joe during an exclusive backstage promo ahead of their contract signing next week on Dynamite:

‘‘Contract signing next week, I get to look you right in the eye, right across the table as I get to sign my way into history, into my destiny, that’s becoming the first African American AEW World Champion. Don’t feel bad. No, take pride in the fact that you will lose your championship to a history maker, to a living legend, to an upcoming icon, take pride."

It remains to be seen what transpires during the contract signing next Wednesday and whether Swerve will be able to make history by capturing the AEW World Title at Dynasty.

