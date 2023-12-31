Samoa Joe comments on controversies in AEW after winning world title at Worlds End

Newly crowned AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently spoke about his future in the company while addressing some backstage controversies.

Samoa Joe surprisingly defeated MJF at Worlds End for the gold. Since The Salt of the Earth is known to use any means possible to emerge victorious, the match's outcome shocked many. While Friedman used his ring, attempting to score the win, Joe ultimately managed to make him submit.

At the media scrum after AEW Worlds End, Samoa Joe was asked about his goals as world champion amid some backstage controversies surrounding the company. The Samoan Submission Machine replied:

"You know honestly, the precedent is quite simple. It's what we do in the ring is the focus of what we put out in front of the fans. I think that you know, our in-ring time, what our athletes are able to accomplish inside the squared circle, it's gonna become more of the focus, especially under my reign."

After his loss, MJF was ambushed by The Devil's henchmen, who were revealed to be led by Adam Cole. With The Salt of the Earth truly defeated at this point, it remains to be seen what is next for Samoa Joe.

