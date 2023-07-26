Samoa Joe continues to bully former WWE star, threatens him with severe "consequences"

Samoa Joe recently set the record straight regarding his relationship with Stokely Hathaway. The former claimed that he understood that Hathaway was in charge.

Stokely Hathaway is currently part of the board of directors for Ring of Honor. During an episode of ROH almost a month ago, he announced that he would be running the show moving forward. Joe took this as an opportunity to set it straight: despite Hathaway running this on paper, he is the real authority of ROH.

Speaking to Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, Samoa Joe clarified the situation, saying he did not mean to undermine Hathaway's authority. The Samoan Submission Machine hoped the former NXT name could continue to follow his "advice," or else he'd have to deal with the consequences.

“Stokely, he’s very much in control. He’s doing his best. I just serve as an advisory committee to most of his moves and actions and things that he does. When he decides to breathe, eat, go anywhere. So that’s really kind of the basis of our relationship. I’m glad that he trusts me enough to advise him to do the right things, and so far, he has not disappointed. If he does, I just really hope he’s ready for the consequences that could come down from terrible decisions," said Joe. [H/T Fightful]

Stokely Hathaway provided an assist for Samoa Joe's latest title defense

At Death Before Dishonor a few days ago, Samoa Joe was set for a title defense against Dalton Castle for the ROH World TV Championship. When all seemed to be going against him, Joe turned for help to an unlikely ally, Stokely Hathaway.

Hathaway was situated at the announcer's table, and out of desperation, Joe turned and threatened him for help. The former WWE manager approached the official and asked for Brandon and Brent Tate to be removed due to ringside interference.

This distraction was enough for Joe to hit a low blow on Castle and transition into his infamous Coquina Clutch to defend the title. Samoa Joe then went up to Hathaway and acknowledged his assistance.

The AEW star has personally taken advantage of Stokely Hathaway's authority in ROH for his gain. With Joe acknowledging Hathaway's assistance, this could indicate that he will continue to do this in the future.

