Samoa Joe defeats former WWE star, advances to AEW Tournament finals

The Samoan Submission Machine is on a dominant run.
The Samoan Submission Machine is on a dominant run.
Shubhajit Deb
Modified May 26, 2022 08:42 AM IST
The second finalist for the AEW Owen Hart Foundation cup was unveiled this week when Samoa Joe defeated Kyle O'Reilly in the semifinals.

Adam Cole faced off against Jeff Hardy last week in the first semifinal match. After a grueling fight, The Panama City Playboy took down the Charismatic Enigma via pinfall. This left only one more match remaining to determine the second finalist.

.@SamoaJoe and @KORCombat just unloading hands and kicks on each other in this #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Semifinal match!

This week's semifinal started with Samoa Joe and Kyle taking things slowly before going onto full-scale warfare. While the Undisputed Elite member looked to hold his own, Joe bought a different level of ferocity to the fight.

After a lot of back and forth, the Samoan Submission Machine was able to get the upper hand. Kyle O'Reilly was caught in the Coquina Clutch submission maneuver, forcing him to tap out.

.@SamoaJoe puts @KORCombat to sleep to advance to the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Finals this Sunday LIVE on PPV at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing!

After the match ended, Adam Cole came out on the ramp. The two AEW stars stared down intensely as the show went off-air.

Given how things stand, fans are in for a high-stakes finale to the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament at Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday.

