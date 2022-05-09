"We can get it settled" - Former WWE Superstar interested in renewing a decades-old rivalry with CM Punk

One of AEW's latest acquisitions, Samoa Joe, recently talked about the possibility of renewing his historic rivalry with CM Punk.

Turning the clock back to 2004, Punk and Joe slugged it out for the ROH World Championship in a memorable trilogy. The two foes had back-to-back time-limit draws, with The Samoan Submission Machine finally putting away his greatest adversary in their third encounter to end the feud.

Speaking on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Joe reflected on his long-standing issues with Punk and Bryan Danielson in ROH. The former NXT Champion noted that since he's now sharing the locker room with his former rival, a rematch between them is wide open:

“I mean, obviously me and Punk have been skirting around this issue for a while, and I think we can get it settled. Danielson, any time I step into the ring with him, we get down. Up and down the roster, when you talk about guys I’ve worked with in Ring of Honor that I’m currently on the roster with now in AEW and Ring of Honor, any one of those guys. It’s wide open," Joe said.

Joe has unfinished business before he gets to Punk, though. The Samoan Submission Machine has been on a collision course with his former protege Jay Lethal since joining the AEW and ROH roster last month. The veteran has also captured the ROH World Television Title.

With Double or Nothing right around the corner, the two men could collide for the gold on May 29.

CM Punk will headline AEW Double or Nothing this year

After racking up five consecutive singles victories since Revolution 2022, CM Punk has finally earned the right to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

In the fourth installment of Double or Nothing, AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page will put his title on the line against The Straight Edge Superstar.

The two men recently cut strong-worded promos directed at each other to hype up their first-time-ever match on May 29. Should Punk emerge victorious, he will end Hangman's six-month-long reign that includes defenses against the likes of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole.

