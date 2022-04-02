Samoa Joe makes his first appearance since WWE release, attacks former ROH World Champion at Supercard of Honor

Following the main event of ROH: Supercard of Honor between Jonathan Gresham and Bandido, Samoa Joe made his return to Ring of Honor.

Joe came to the aid of Gresham, who was being assaulted by Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal. The former WWE Superstar came face-to-face with the latter in the ring and even choked Dutt out to send a message to the former Ring of Honor World Champion.

Ian Riccaboni, on commentary, even mentioned that Joe would be present on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Fans expect the former ROH World Champion to explain his return to the promotion and much more.

ROH Wrestling @ringofhonor WHAT A RETURN TO #ROH WE ARE WITNESSING RIGHT NOW! @SamoaJoe just arrived and business has picked up! What an incredible night it has been at #SupercardofHonor WHAT A RETURN TO #ROH WE ARE WITNESSING RIGHT NOW! @SamoaJoe just arrived and business has picked up! What an incredible night it has been at #SupercardofHonor! https://t.co/P5ssPlI333

Shortly after Joe's ROH re-debut, Tony Khan took to Twitter to officially confirm that the former WWE Superstar has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Khan posted a graphic of the same and wrote:

"It’s official! @SamoaJoe is ALL ELITE! See you on Wednesday at #AEWDynamite #SupercardOfHonor @AEW"

Check out Tony Khan's tweet confirming Samoa Joe's signing below:

WWE released Samoa Joe in January 2022

Samoa Joe had enjoyed an incredible run with WWE ever since he first appeared in the company in 2015. While the star never won the WWE Title, he is a former three-time NXT Champion and made his mark on the developmental brand.

On the main roster, Joe went after the WWE Championship on a few occasions but was never able to capture it. However, he won the United States Championship twice.

During his final run with WWE, Joe returned to NXT as the enforcer of William Regal, then-General Manager of the brand. The Samoan Submission Machine then engaged in a feud with then-NXT Champion Karrion Kross, leading to a match between the two men at TakeOver 36.

He defeated Kross to win the title but was forced to relinquish it due to a positive COVID-19 test. With WWE wanting a change in direction in NXT, Joe was let go on January 6, 2022.

