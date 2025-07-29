Samoa Joe makes a huge revelation amid AEW absence: "It was never something I ever said"

Samoa Joe has been absent from AEW television since competing at their grand spectacle, All In: Texas. Amidst his time off, the former NXT Champion made an interesting revelation about a popular aspect of his onscreen character.

As has been seen on multiple occasions over the years, fans have chanted 'Joe's gonna kill you' toward his foes. In a recent interview on Marking Out, Joe revealed the origins behind the chant in TNA Wrestling during his tenure.

Samoa Joe stated that it began to pick up during his matches against top TNA names, such as AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels. Joe believed that he may have used it once in a promo delivery, but never prompted the fans to chant. To his surprise, it took a life of its own and became highly synonymous with his wrestling persona.

“So yeah, man, I think kind of going into the matches with AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels at the time, when the chants started to pick up—it really took a life of its own. I mean, it was never something I ever said in a promo. It was never anything that I had preempted the crowd or prompted the crowd to say. I think I’ve used it once in a promo, and that was months after it had already been chanted.” (H/T Ringside News)

Samoa Joe reveals his chant started back in the 1990s

In the same interview, Samoa Joe revealed that the chant originated in ECW in the 1990s and then gained momentum in Ring of Honor after it closed its doors. The Samoan Submission Machine called it a transition from promotion to promotion, being vital for its popularity.

“Shout out to Taz, man. That originally started as an ECW chant, and if you know, you know—ROH very much filled that void in the northeast when ECW collapsed. And much of that fan base, who were sitting in the front row at ECW shows, were sitting right there at those early ROH shows. They brought a lot of that culture with them. So that was definitely one of the chants that migrated from the ECW era into ROH and the TNA era.”

With Joe on the sidelines for now, there is a chance that fans might chant 'Joe's gonna kill you' at The Death Riders. The stable took out the former WWE Superstar at All In, and he was taken away on a stretcher, so they might definitely be on his radar to exact revenge upon his resurgence.

