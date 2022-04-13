Former ECW Champion would have loved to wrestle Samoa Joe and Minoru Suzuki

Samoa Joe will face Minoru Suzuki for the ROH World TV Championship on this week's AEW Dynamite, and wrestling veteran Taz is as excited as the fans. The former ECW Champion recently stated that he wishes he could have taken part.

Samoa Joe recently returned to ROH in his first wrestling appearance since his second WWE release. The star then appeared at last week's Dynamite, where he was met with a raucous welcome from the crowd. Suzuki likewise also made quite an impression in AEW during 2021.

The match between the two hard-hitting athletes was announced for tomorrow night's AEW Dynamite. While fans are fired up to see the two veterans clash, Rampage commentator Taz took to Twitter to hype up the match in his own way:

"If I was in shape, 10 years younger without my injuries I'd be IN this f***ing match...make it a 3 way dance! But that cant happen.,..DONT MISS THIS MATCH TOMORROW NIGHT!" - Taz tweeted.

Suzuki is renowned for his freestyle and catch wrestling skills, a style that will clash with Samoa Joe's stiff pseudo-MMA tendencies. The two will undoubtedly put on an impressive match, especially with the ROH Television title on the line.

Tony Khan claimed that both he and Samoa Joe wanted to work together

During an appearance on Barstool Rasslin', Tony Khan opened up about the process behind signing Joe. The AEW President revealed that because both parties were interested, the signing was an easy process.

“It was good. He’s a great person, he’s very reasonable and he wanted to come and I wanted him to come. So, in that sense it was pretty easy. We got everything figured out and I was really excited to bring Samoa Joe both to Ring of Honor and AEW." - Khan said. (H/T: SEScoops)

Joe was an imposing character in his early career and dominated in both Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling. While the star dwindled in relevancy during his WWE run after a string of unimpressive angles, he now has a chance to rebuild himself in AEW much like many other former WWE stars have.

