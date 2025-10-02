  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Samoa Joe officially confirmed for blockbuster title match at AEW WrestleDream 2025

Samoa Joe officially confirmed for blockbuster title match at AEW WrestleDream 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Published Oct 02, 2025 02:14 GMT
Samoa Joe is a former AEW World Champion [Photos courtesy of AEW
Samoa Joe is a former AEW World Champion [Photos courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

Samoa Joe is set to compete in a major title match at AEW WrestleDream in a few weeks. This match has now been officially confirmed and will see a first-time-ever singles match.

Ad

Earlier tonight, during AEW Dynamite's 6th Anniversary Show, Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs teamed up with 'Hangman' Adam Page to take on the Death Riders. Interestingly, the Samoan Submission Machine looked more irate than usual, and his level of aggressiveness was a double-edged sword.

In the end, Hangman would score the win after connecting with both a Deadeye and Buckshot Lariat to Claudio Castagnoli. What was the talk of the night was the post-match incident that took place. Page grabbed all three of their titles from the ringside staff and handed them to his tag team partners. However, he and Samoa Joe were not coordinated, and they ended up dropping the title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Joe took this as a sign of disrespect, and this fueled his frustrations even further. Despite Hobbs trying to calm him down, he got in Hangman Page's face and confronted him. Things even got physical with the former WWE Superstar firing a cheap shot.

Backstage, Hangman was interviewed, and he could not understand why things escalated that easily. He then challenged Samoa Joe to a world title match, as despite their incident, he had a lot of respect for him, and owed him for all he did during their feud with the Death Riders.

Ad
Ad

Samoa Joe was interviewed moments later, and he accepted the challenge. However, for him tonight seemed to be a wake-up call, as he wanted to remind everyone that he was still the same person he had always been, and that he would not take any disrespect from anyone.

Despite no longer being a heel, Joe is still a dangerous individual, and Hangman may be in for a ride, as he could begin tapping into his killer instincts for this feud.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications