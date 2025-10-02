Samoa Joe officially confirmed for blockbuster title match at AEW WrestleDream 2025

Samoa Joe is set to compete in a major title match at AEW WrestleDream in a few weeks. This match has now been officially confirmed and will see a first-time-ever singles match.Earlier tonight, during AEW Dynamite's 6th Anniversary Show, Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs teamed up with 'Hangman' Adam Page to take on the Death Riders. Interestingly, the Samoan Submission Machine looked more irate than usual, and his level of aggressiveness was a double-edged sword.In the end, Hangman would score the win after connecting with both a Deadeye and Buckshot Lariat to Claudio Castagnoli. What was the talk of the night was the post-match incident that took place. Page grabbed all three of their titles from the ringside staff and handed them to his tag team partners. However, he and Samoa Joe were not coordinated, and they ended up dropping the title.Joe took this as a sign of disrespect, and this fueled his frustrations even further. Despite Hobbs trying to calm him down, he got in Hangman Page's face and confronted him. Things even got physical with the former WWE Superstar firing a cheap shot.Backstage, Hangman was interviewed, and he could not understand why things escalated that easily. He then challenged Samoa Joe to a world title match, as despite their incident, he had a lot of respect for him, and owed him for all he did during their feud with the Death Riders.Samoa Joe was interviewed moments later, and he accepted the challenge. However, for him tonight seemed to be a wake-up call, as he wanted to remind everyone that he was still the same person he had always been, and that he would not take any disrespect from anyone.Despite no longer being a heel, Joe is still a dangerous individual, and Hangman may be in for a ride, as he could begin tapping into his killer instincts for this feud.