Samoa Joe open to taking up major new role in AEW

Samoa Joe hasn't competed in AEW for the past few weeks. However, he is open to taking up a new role in the promotion.

Samoa Joe arrived in AEW in a dominant fashion. He quickly captured the TNT Championship twice before embarking on a dominant reign as ROH World Television Champion. He then went on to win the All Elite World Championship from MJF, establishing himself as the top star in the company. After losing the title to Swerve Strickland, he disappeared from television for a few weeks. When Joe returned, he formed a team with Hook and Katsuyori Shibata called The Ops. Given his experience, The Samoan Submission Machine is also open to taking on a new role in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, the former WWE Superstar said that he is willing to step into the commentary booth if a spot opens up for him.

“Yeah, I do commentary anywhere, you know, really. And yeah, I mean, AEW especially. I mean, I think we have a lot of commentators now, but yeah, if a spot opened up on the roster, I mean, I had no compunction about going back to commentary.” [H/T: WrestlePurists]

Samoa Joe was open to joining UFC

Samoa Joe has established himself as a veteran in the business. He has competed for almost every major promotion in the world, including TNA, ROH, WWE, and AEW. However, his career could've taken a different route.

During the same interview, Joe said that he was open to signing with the UFC, but he liked entertaining people, which is why he chose to be a professional wrestler.

"It [UFC] was open to me, but probably not. I’m an entertainer by trade, I understand how people view me as a wrestler and my style and stuff, but at my heart, I grew up in show business and I’m about entertaining people, and that really was my goal with this was not to be a bada**, but to go out there and make people happy and having a good night at the wrestling show," said Samoa Joe. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

It would've been interesting to see how Joe's career would've turned out had he joined the UFC.

