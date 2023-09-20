Samoa Joe reveals backstage reaction to him shoving MJF on WWE TV

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe has shed light on the backstage origins of his memorable encounter with AEW star MJF.

At WWE NXT Brooklyn II 2016, Samoa Joe made a dramatic entrance, flanked by a group of security guards. What fans might not have realized at the time was that one of security guards seen was MJF, working as an extra.

During his entrance, Samoa Joe rashly pushed aside one of these guards into the wall. Unfortunately, that guard was MJF. Little did fans know that this act would eventually become a cornerstone of their ongoing rivalry.

Fast forward to All Out 2023, and Samoa Joe found himself face-to-face with MJF once again, this time on the entrance ramp. In a moment of déjà vu, he pushed MJF aside as they crossed paths on the ramp.

Speaking with the New York Post, Samoa Joe recalled the incident that led to the initial shove.

“I always feel like if you’re gonna take up screen time, at least be somewhat interesting. We were walking down the hallway. He was maybe doing too good of a job trying to clear things out. I put him up into the wall. I think after everyone kind of took a look at it and had a hilarious chuckle, and it ended up sticking around and staying," Joe said.

Futhermore, Joe said there was slight delay in the live broadcast due to video packages, but it was eventually included in the show:

"I think it was close to live where we had a little bit of a delay because we were running (video) packages and stuff like that. By the time it got to the truck, it was gonna be broadcast pretty shortly afterward and they were all about it." (H/T- WrestleTalk)

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe challenges MJF for his AEW World Championship on Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe earned a shot at the AEW World Championship on the upcoming Dynamite Grand Slam show.

Joe's journey to this title opportunity was earned through his victory in the Grand Slam Eliminator tournament, where he triumphed over Roderick Strong last week on Dynamite.

Now, Samoa Joe is all set to face MJF, with the prestigious championship at stake. Fans eagerly anticipate this showdown as Joe seeks to solidify his legacy by claiming the ultimate prize in AEW.

Are you excited for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam? Sound off in the comments section below.