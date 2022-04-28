Samoa Joe set to defend the ROH World Television Championship against former WWE Superstar on AEW Rampage

Samoa Joe is set to defend the ROH World Television Championship against former WWE star and Best Friends member Trent Beretta. On this week's episode of Dynamite, AEW announced a handful of matches for this week's Rampage, including Joe vs. Beretta.

Joe won the ROH World Television Championship by defeating Minoru Suzuki on a previous episode of Dynamite. The win marked Joe's first title win since he departed WWE in 2022.

In addition to Joe vs. Beretta, AEW also confirmed a handful of other matches for the upcoming episode of Rampage. Darby Allin will face Swerve Strickland in a qualifier match for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Keith Lee will be competing in a singles match against Colten Gunn of The Gunn Club. At the same time, TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be teaming up with Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan to face Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue in a trios match.

A face-to-face confrontation between HOOK and Danhausen has also been added to Friday's AEW Rampage lineup.

Samoa Joe signed with AEW after returning to Ring of Honor

On April 1st, 2022, at Supercard of Honor XV, Samoa Joe returned to Ring of Honor, which AEW President Tony Khan now owns.

Upon his return, Joe came to the aid of reigning ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, and AEW star Lee Moriarty. The two men were being attacked by Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt.

Shortly after the return, Khan announced on Twitter that Joe had signed with AEW. The former two-time NXT Champion recently engaged in a feud with the debuting Satnam Singh, who has aligned himself with Lethal and Dutt.

The ROH World TV Champion's feud against the newly formed trio of Lethal, Singh, and Dutt seems far from over. Could they interfere in Joe's match on Friday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy